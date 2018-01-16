Police: Man tried to run over 3 kids, woman after woman refused sex

By and Published:
Benjamin Blount (WAFB-TV)

BATON ROUGE, La. (CBS/AP) — A man accused of trying to drive over a woman and her three children after the woman refused to sleep with him has been arrested in Louisiana. CBS affiliate WAFB-TV reports the woman was the suspect’s girlfriend.

The Advocate reports an arrest report states the woman told police that she turned down 61-year-old Benjamin Blount before the two got into argument around 1 a.m. Sunday at an apartment in Baton Rouge. The police report says Blount held the woman down by her throat in the kitchen before the woman’s 9-year-old daughter jumped on his back.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

The woman and her children left the apartment. Blount later found them in a restaurant parking lot and drove his pickup truck toward them on two occasions, according to the police report.

Blount is being held at the Parish Prison on attempted first-degree murder, second-degree kidnapping and battery of a dating partner.

© 2018 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

 

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s