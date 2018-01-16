Teen steals hall pass, 2 iPads from Fayetteville school, deputies say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A teen broke into a Cumberland County elementary school on Monday and stole two iPads and a hall pass, officials said.

The incident happened Monday afternoon at Montclair Elementary School on Glensford Drive in Fayetteville, the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said.

An alarm went off and deputies responded to the scene. After deputies set up a perimeter and were about to enter the school, the suspect walked out, officials said in a news release.

During the break-in, the suspect kicked in several interior doors to classrooms, deputies said. The school was closed Monday because of the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.

Bryce McNeely, 16, of Wiltshire Drive in Fayetteville, was arrested at the scene.

McNeeley was charged with breaking and entering, larceny, possession of stolen property, possession of burglary tools, and damage to property.

McNeely was taken before a Cumberland County Magistrate where he received a $4,000 secured bond.

