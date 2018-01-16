VIDEO: Deer stuck on icy pond is freed by rescue crews

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Columbus Metro Parks shared the news that a deer that had to be rescued from ice has survived.

A deer was rescued Monday after being trapped on ice at Sharon Woods Metro Park.

NBC4 reporter Matt Edwards and his photographer were driving through the area, when they noticed the animal stuck.

It appeared that the deer could not walk on the slick ice and so it could not leave the area.

Firefighters, police and park rangers all respond to the ice to help rescued the trapped deer.

They were able to remove the deer from the ice safely. The animal was alive when it was removed from the ice, but it wasn’t moving very much.

Later Columbus Metro Parks said the deer was doing well and would be OK.

