VIDEO: ‘Ice tsunami’ forms on Lake Erie

By Published: Updated:
(CNN Newsource)

PORT CLINTON, Ohio (CNN Newsource) — It might look like a scene from the arctic, but the video above is actually the shores of Lake Erie in Ohio.

Thick ice was heaped into piles more than 30 feet high. The piles are known as “ice shove,” “ice heave” or “ice tsunami.”

The piles are formed by strong winds, which push the ice on the lake toward shore. The slabs break and pile up into jams, eventually causing the massive piles seen here.

On Monday, people headed out onto the lake to enjoy the structures, playing around and taking photos.

news-app- download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s