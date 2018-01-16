VIDEO: ‘Ice tsunami’ forms on Lake Erie

PORT CLINTON, Ohio (CNN Newsource) — It might look like a scene from the arctic, but the video above is actually the shores of Lake Erie in Ohio.

Thick ice was heaped into piles more than 30 feet high. The piles are known as “ice shove,” “ice heave” or “ice tsunami.”

The piles are formed by strong winds, which push the ice on the lake toward shore. The slabs break and pile up into jams, eventually causing the massive piles seen here.

On Monday, people headed out onto the lake to enjoy the structures, playing around and taking photos.

