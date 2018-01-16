Wake County Board of Education names interim superintendent

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Tuesday night is the last Wake County Board of Education meeting for Superintendent Dr. Jim Merrill, who is retiring as of Feb. 1.

Tuesday night, the school board announced that Dr. Del Burns was chosen as the interim superintendent while the board searches for a replacement.

Burns has a contract that ends June 30, 2018.

“By the end of Dr. Burns’ interim contract, the Board hopes to have found a permanent replacement for (the) outgoing superintendent,” Wake Schools spokeswoman Lisa Luten said in a news release.

Also Tuesday at the meeting, the board approved a consent agenda, which included naming a new school on Rock Quarry Road in Raleigh as Southeast Raleigh Elementary.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: