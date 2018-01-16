Nearby shooting puts Wilson Medical Center on lockdown for about an hour

WILSON, N.C. (WNCN) — The Wilson Medical Center was on lockdown for about an hour on Tuesday afternoon, officials said.

The hospital, which is located at 1705 Tarboro St. West, went on lockdown at 3:07 p.m.

Wilson police later said that a shooting caused the hospital lockdown.

A woman “was assaulted with a firearm” in woods across the street from the hospital, police said.

Police added that nearby Vinson-Bynum Elementary School was also placed on lockdown because of the shooting. The lockdown was lifted just before 4 p.m.

A suspect in the shooting was taken into custody.

