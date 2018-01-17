21 people injured in Kentucky chain reaction crash involving Greyhound bus

BONNIEVILLE, Ky. (WKRN) – Snow and ice on the highway contributed to the crash involving a Greyhound bus on I-65 Tuesday, according to Kentucky State Police.

Authorities told News 2 the bus was filled with passengers on the way to Nashville when it was hit around 8:40 a.m. as the road was covered in snow.

State Police say 21 people were injured, including 18 people on the bus.

The passenger bus, four trucks and two cars crashed in Bonnieville, just south of Elizabethtown in Hart County, Kentucky.

The state police investigation outlines a chain reaction crash.

Police say a Florida man started the whole thing when his 2007 Volvo tractor trailer hit a Safety Patrol truck from the Kentucky Transportation cabinet, which was parked in the emergency lane with lights flashing.

Then the Volvo hit a parked pickup service truck in front of the Safety Patrol vehicle.

The service truck rear-ended the Greyhound bus, also parked in the emergency lane.

A second commercial big rig out of Ft. Wayne hit the Volvo.

The 21 people injured were treated at local hospitals with mostly minor injuries, according to Kentucky State police. One child remains in the hospital Wednesday in stable condition.

Greyhound brought in another bus to take remaining passengers to Nashville.

The southbound lanes of I-65 were closed for several hours because of the wreck on Tuesday. No word on whether there will be any charges.

