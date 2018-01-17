ACC releases 2018 football schedules

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The ACC released football schedules for the 2018 season.
NC STATE
Sept. 1 – JAMES MADISON
Sept. 8 – GEORGIA STATE
Sept. 15 – WEST VIRGINIA
Sept. 22 – at Marshall
Sept. 29 – VIRGINIA
Oct. 6 – BOSTON COLLEGE
Oct. 20 – at Clemson
Oct. 27 – at Syracuse
Nov. 3 – FLORIDA STATE
Nov. 8 – WAKE FOREST (Thurs.)
Nov. 17 – at Louisville
Nov. 24 – at North Carolina
NORTH CAROLINA
Sept. 1 – at California
Sept. 8 – at East Carolina
Sept. 15 – UCF
Sept. 22 – PITT
Sept. 27 – at Miami (Thurs.)
Oct. 13 – VIRGINIA TECH
Oct. 20 – at Syracuse
Oct. 27 – at Virginia
Nov. 3 – GEORGIA TECH
Nov. 10 – at Duke
Nov. 17 – WESTERN CAROLINA
Nov. 24 – NC STATE
DUKE
Sept. 1 – ARMY WEST POINT
Sept. 8 – at Northwestern
Sept. 15 – at Baylor
Sept. 22 – NORTH CAROLINA CENTRAL
Sept. 29 – VIRGINIA TECH
Oct. 13 – at Georgia Tech
Oct. 20 – VIRGINIA
Oct. 27 – at Pitt
Nov. 3 – at Miami
Nov. 10 – NORTH CAROLINA
Nov. 17 – at Clemson
Nov. 24 – WAKE FOREST
