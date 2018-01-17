ACC releases 2018 football schedules

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The ACC released football schedules for the 2018 season.

Click here for all ACC football schedules

NC STATE

Sept. 1 – JAMES MADISON

Sept. 8 – GEORGIA STATE

Sept. 15 – WEST VIRGINIA

Sept. 22 – at Marshall

Sept. 29 – VIRGINIA

Oct. 6 – BOSTON COLLEGE

Oct. 20 – at Clemson

Oct. 27 – at Syracuse

Nov. 3 – FLORIDA STATE

Nov. 8 – WAKE FOREST (Thurs.)

Nov. 17 – at Louisville

Nov. 24 – at North Carolina

NORTH CAROLINA

Sept. 1 – at California

Sept. 8 – at East Carolina

Sept. 15 – UCF

Sept. 22 – PITT

Sept. 27 – at Miami (Thurs.)

Oct. 13 – VIRGINIA TECH

Oct. 20 – at Syracuse

Oct. 27 – at Virginia

Nov. 3 – GEORGIA TECH

Nov. 10 – at Duke

Nov. 17 – WESTERN CAROLINA

Nov. 24 – NC STATE

DUKE

Sept. 1 – ARMY WEST POINT

Sept. 8 – at Northwestern

Sept. 15 – at Baylor

Sept. 22 – NORTH CAROLINA CENTRAL

Sept. 29 – VIRGINIA TECH

Oct. 13 – at Georgia Tech

Oct. 20 – VIRGINIA

Oct. 27 – at Pitt

Nov. 3 – at Miami

Nov. 10 – NORTH CAROLINA

Nov. 17 – at Clemson

Nov. 24 – WAKE FOREST

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: