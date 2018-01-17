ACC releases 2018 football schedules

By Published: Updated:
N.C. State's Ryan Finley (AP)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The ACC released football schedules for the 2018 season.

Click here for all ACC football schedules

NC STATE

Sept. 1 – JAMES MADISON
Sept. 8 – GEORGIA STATE
Sept. 15 – WEST VIRGINIA
Sept. 22 – at Marshall
Sept. 29 – VIRGINIA
Oct. 6 – BOSTON COLLEGE
Oct. 20 – at Clemson
Oct. 27 – at Syracuse
Nov. 3 – FLORIDA STATE
Nov. 8 – WAKE FOREST (Thurs.)
Nov. 17 – at Louisville
Nov. 24 – at North Carolina

NORTH CAROLINA

Sept. 1 – at California
Sept. 8 – at East Carolina
Sept. 15 – UCF
Sept. 22 – PITT
Sept. 27 – at Miami (Thurs.)
Oct. 13 – VIRGINIA TECH
Oct. 20 – at Syracuse
Oct. 27 – at Virginia
Nov. 3 – GEORGIA TECH
Nov. 10 – at Duke
Nov. 17 – WESTERN CAROLINA
Nov. 24 – NC STATE

DUKE

Sept. 1 – ARMY WEST POINT
Sept. 8 – at Northwestern
Sept. 15 – at Baylor
Sept. 22 – NORTH CAROLINA CENTRAL
Sept. 29 – VIRGINIA TECH
Oct. 13 – at Georgia Tech
Oct. 20 – VIRGINIA
Oct. 27 – at Pitt
Nov. 3 – at Miami
Nov. 10 – NORTH CAROLINA
Nov. 17 – at Clemson
Nov. 24 – WAKE FOREST

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s