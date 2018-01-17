Arrest made after woman stabbed 6 times at Raleigh Food Lion

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Raleigh man was arrested Wednesday, less than a week after a woman was stabbed six times outside a Food Lion in Raleigh, police said.

Khawan Dixon, 20, of Milbank Street in Raleigh, is charged in connection with the attack that happened around 6:30 p.m. Jan. 11 in the parking lot of a Food Lion in the 1100 block of N. Raleigh Boulevard, police said.

Police said the woman was near her car when a male suspect came up to her and tried to rob her.

He then stabbed her three times in the head and three times in the back, police said.

The suspect left the scene and was able to get away with nearly $1,000 worth of property, according to a Raleigh Police Department report.

The report shows that the 36-year-old woman, who we’re choosing not to identify at this time, had a Samsung Galaxy S7 cellphone, Samsung Galaxy S5 cellphone and a purse with $300 in it stolen.

The woman has since been released from a local hospital.

Dixon is charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, robbery with a dangerous weapon, and second degree kidnapping.

