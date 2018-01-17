Bread, milk, eggs…Hot Pockets? Tarboro shoppers prep for snow

Published:

TARBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Shoppers couldn’t believe they were back out at the grocery store stocking in preparation for whatever winter weather hits Edgecombe County.

Late into the evening, shoppers continued to stock up at the Piggly Wiggly in Tarboro.

Grocery carts were full of eggs, milk, and bread, but this time around Tarboro residents said they were expanding their winter weather grocery run menu.

“French fries and some shrimp,” said Michael Cannon. “Just something we can throw in the microwave in case the boys are home for lunch,” he added.

Preparing for his 7-year-old twins to be home from school, Cannon didn’t think the usual milk and eggs would be enough for his children.

Other shoppers like Lisa Powell also broke the mold on the typical snow day grocery run.

She and her son Knowledge Moore were on a mission to find Hot Pockets. After not taking the snow threat seriously last time, she wanted to be prepared.

“I don’t think we’re going to get a lot, but you can never tell. Because last time I didn’t think it would be a lot and we got a good amount,” said Powell.

She says enough to have to break out the snow shovels from storage, something Powell says she’s definitely not used to, but does not mind.

“I love it. I wanted a white Christmas but didn’t get one, but it came after Christmas so I’m OK with that,” she said.

