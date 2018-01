Central NC snow totals for Jan. 17 — so far

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — As a winter storm hit much of North Carolina on Wednesday, snow totals started coming in from the National Weather Service and various spotters.

The highest amount so far from the National Weather Service was 9.4 inches about four miles north of Durham.

Further east, Wake and Johnston counties were seeing less snow, so far. Johnston County only had a reading of 1.3 inches.

There were some areas that had steep variations in totals.

For example, in Wake County, northwest of RDU there was 7 inches of snow, but down in Garner the snow was only 1.8 inches deep.

DAVIDSON COUNTY 0402 PM SNOW 7 NNW THOMASVILLE 35.97N 80.13W 01/17/2018 E6.5 INCH DAVIDSON NC PUBLIC DURHAM COUNTY 0335 PM SNOW 4 N DURHAM 36.04N 78.92W 01/17/2018 E9.4 INCH DURHAM NC COCORAHS GRANVILLE COUNTY 0311 PM SNOW 2 W BEREA 36.32N 78.77W 01/17/2018 M8.0 INCH GRANVILLE NC PUBLIC GUILFORD COUNTY 0300 PM SNOW 4 S STOKESDALE 36.18N 79.97W 01/17/2018 E7.5 INCH GUILFORD NC TRAINED SPOTTER 0405 PM SNOW HIGH POINT 35.98N 80.00W 01/17/2018 M6.5 INCH GUILFORD NC TRAINED SPOTTER 0403 PM SNOW 1 ENE GREENSBORO 36.08N 79.81W 01/17/2018 E7.5 INCH GUILFORD NC TRAINED SPOTTER 0335 PM SNOW JAMESTOWN 36.00N 79.93W 01/17/2018 M7.5 INCH GUILFORD NC TRAINED SPOTTER 0406 PM SNOW 4 SSE SUMMERFIELD 36.15N 79.87W 01/17/2018 E7.0 INCH GUILFORD NC TRAINED SPOTTER JOHNSTON COUNTY 0408 PM SNOW 3 ENE CLAYTON 35.66N 78.41W 01/17/2018 E1.3 INCH JOHNSTON NC NWS EMPLOYEE LEE COUNTY 0400 PM SNOW 3 WSW MONCURE 35.61N 79.12W 01/17/2018 M5.8 INCH LEE NC TRAINED SPOTTER MOORE COUNTY 0409 PM SNOW SEVEN LAKES 35.27N 79.58W 01/17/2018 E5.0 INCH MOORE NC TRAINED SPOTTER 0317 PM SNOW 1 SE CARTHAGE 35.34N 79.41W 01/17/2018 M6.0 INCH MOORE NC PUBLIC ORANGE COUNTY 0410 PM SNOW 4 NNW EFLAND 36.12N 79.20W 01/17/2018 E9.0 INCH ORANGE NC TRAINED SPOTTER 0205 PM SNOW 2 WSW CARRBORO 35.90N 79.12W 01/17/2018 M7.5 INCH ORANGE NC COCORAHS 0313 PM SNOW CARRBORO 35.92N 79.08W 01/17/2018 M5.5 INCH ORANGE NC PUBLIC PERSON COUNTY 0340 PM SNOW ROXBORO 36.40N 78.98W 01/17/2018 M7.9 INCH PERSON NC PUBLIC 0310 PM SNOW 3 W BETHEL HILL 36.50N 78.94W 01/17/2018 M8.3 INCH PERSON NC TRAINED SPOTTER RANDOLPH COUNTY 0315 PM SNOW 1 NE SEAGROVE 35.56N 79.76W 01/17/2018 M6.5 INCH RANDOLPH NC TRAINED SPOTTER WAKE COUNTY 0325 PM SNOW 6 NE RDU INTERNATIONAL 35.93N 78.72W 01/17/2018 M3.5 INCH WAKE NC TRAINED SPOTTER 0416 PM SNOW 3 NNW RDU INTERNATIONAL 35.91N 78.80W 01/17/2018 M7.0 INCH WAKE NC PUBLIC 0353 PM SNOW 2 ESE CARY 35.77N 78.77W 01/17/2018 M3.3 INCH WAKE NC PUBLIC 0354 PM SNOW LAKE WHEELER 35.70N 78.72W 01/17/2018 E3.5 INCH WAKE NC PUBLIC 0300 PM SNOW 2 SSW MORRISVILLE 35.81N 78.85W 01/17/2018 M4.0 INCH WAKE NC COCORAHS 0338 PM SNOW GARNER 35.69N 78.63W 01/17/2018 M1.8 INCH WAKE NC PUBLIC 0335 PM SNOW WAKE FOREST 35.97N 78.52W 01/17/2018 M3.0 INCH WAKE NC PUBLIC