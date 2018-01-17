Chapel Hill firefighter taken to hospital after public housing blaze

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — A Chapel Hill firefighter was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a fire at a public housing complex on Wednesday.

The fire happened in the complex at 500 N. Columbia St. just before noon. It started in a vacant unit.

The units on either side were damaged by smoke and water, firefighters said.

Four companies from the Chapel Hill Fire Department responded to the blaze, along with one from Carrboro, plus personnel from Orange County EMS and Chapel Hill police.

More details were not immediately available.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: