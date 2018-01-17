FBI offers $30,000 reward in deaths of 3 Lumberton women

Christina Bennett, Rhonda Jones, and Megan Oxendine (FBI)

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WNCN) – The FBI is offering a $30,000 reward in relation to the deaths of three women in Lumberton.

The bodies of Christina Bennett, Rhonda Jones, and Megan Oxendine were all found between April and June 2017.

Bennett’s body was found inside a home on Peachtree Street on April 18.

Jones’ body was found April 18, 2017 in a trash can outside a home on East 5th Street in Lumberton.

Police found the bodies after being called to investigate a suspicious odor.

On June 3, Oxendine was found dead outside a home on East 8th Street.

CBS North Carolina spoke with Oxendine following the discovery of the bodies in April.

Lumberton police contacted the FBI following the discovery of Oxendine’s body.

The FBI said it routinely helps local law enforcement agencies.

Investigators are asking anyone who came into contact with the women to come forward in order to assist us in creating a timeline of when and where they were last seen alive.

