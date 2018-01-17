Officials announce Wake County school make-up days

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Wake County students got school off Wednesday, but it’s not without cost.

The school system has also announced which days students will have to show up to make up for the missed day.

Here’s the breakdown:

Traditional-Calendar Schools: Thursday, March 29

Modified-Calendar Schools: No make-up day is required.

Leadership Academies: No make-up day is required.

Wake STEM Early College: Monday, April 2

Vernon Malone, Wake Early College of Health Sciences, North Wake College and Career Academy: Friday, April 13

Year-Round, Track 1: Saturday, April 14

Year-Round, Track 2: Saturday, April 14

Year-Round, Track 3: Saturday, April 14

Year-Round, Track 4: No make-up day is required.

Barwell Road Elementary and Walnut Creek Elementary: Tuesday, April 17

“WCPSS officials will continue to monitor the weather and road conditions throughout the county to determine when buses can safely transport students to school,” school officials said.

