Orange County declares state of emergency after getting up to a foot of snow

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — After parts of the county got a foot of snow in Wednesday’s storm, Orange County leaders have declared a state of emergency.

Such a declaration “allows a county to implement emergency procedures and is the initial step for receiving state or federal resources or reimbursements,” county officials wrote.

Mark Doroisin, chairman of the Orange County Board of Commissioners, signed the document.

It reads, in part: “As a result of the (snow), I have determined that there is an imminent threat of, or existing conditions have caused or could cause, widespread or severe damage, injury, or loss of life or property, and public safety authorities will be unable to maintain public order or afford adequate protection for lives or property.”

