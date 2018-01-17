Plow truck crashes in SC

GAFFNEY, S.C. (WSPA) — Firefighters say a plow truck driver is expected to be OK after crashing along Interstate 85 near Blacksburg, South Carolina.

The wreck happened around 12:20 p.m. Wednesday near mile marker 104.

Antioch Fire Chief Lucas McDaniel said a SCDOT plow truck is OK after he overturned into an embankment.

Troopers are investigating the accident.

Corporal Bill Rhyne with the S.C. Highway Patrol said the driver is a 22-year-old York County man. He was taken to a hospital with injuries, according to Rhyne.

The driver was on the entrance ramp to northbound I-85 near mile marker 104 when he ran off the road and overturned, Cpl. Rhyne said.

Cherokee County was one of several counties in Upstate South Carolina under a winter weather storm warning on Wednesday morning.

