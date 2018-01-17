Police issue drug warning about ‘Rizzy’ after man’s skin is eaten away

ALLIANCE, Ohio (WCMH) – Police in Stark County have sent a warning to other departments after the skin on a man’s arms was eaten away, possibly by a new heroin combination.

WEWS reported that the man was possibly injured by heroin laced with Rizzy powder.

The man’s arms were blackened, and some of his skin was eaten away. Pictures show the injuries.

“It’s very, very disturbing,” said Alliance Police Sgt. Michael Yarian.

Alliance police narcotics officers noticed the injuries after arrested a heroin addict last week. The man told officers that he bought heroin laced with Rizzy powder and injected it.

According to a website that sells the powder:

“Rizzy powder is a flower centerpiece maker. For white flower centerpiece, add 1/2 teaspoon to water in vase. Cut the end off of a flower so that it has a fresh surface. Allow several hours for Rizzy to be incorporated into the petals of the flower.”

Also included on the site is the disclaimer, “Toxic. Do not ingest. Keep out of reach of children. Call Doctor immediately if ingested.”

“Now we got skin dying,” Yarian said. “It’s so new that we’re not even sure what all the dangers are yet.”

“It seems like every week, or once a month, there’s something new,” said Yarian.

Alliance police issued the following alter to other are agencies:

“Alliance arrested an individual yesterday who said that the heroin he was buying in Canton was being cut with a powder called Rizzy which is used by florist to dye rose peddles[sic]. It is relatively inexpensive this the appeal to dealers. The pictures attached are graphic but the offender said that the rizzy is eating away his skin. The officers thankfully were wearing gloves.”

Lynn Forbes, a Canton area florist, told WEWS that she has never heard of Rizzy.

“I’ve done this my whole life. I am sure this is not in any of your local florists and I don’t think any of the local florists have ever heard of the product,” Forbes said.

