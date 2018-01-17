Snow begins blanketing central NC

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The snow finally started falling in the CBS North Carolina viewing area around 7 a.m.

Meteorologist Kristin Ketchell was in Henderson when light snow began falling just before 7 a.m. and reporter Justin Quesinberry was in Chapel Hill this morning when precipitation started — as rain — before changing over the snow a little before 8 a.m.

Snow and ice is covering Interstate 85 and Interstate 40 in Orange County, according to Ketchell. Pictures and video from the road show snow covering the side of the road and the lanes of the interstates becoming covered as well.

Rain that fell in Orange County earlier this morning is now beginning to freeze, causing treacherous conditions on the roads.

The snow storm, which is moving west to east, started producing a few flakes in Wake County around 9 a.m. and should start to pick up by 10 a.m. The heaviest snowfall is expected across Wake County in the early afternoon.

The current forecast by CBS North Carolina’s meteorologists show an estimated total of 3″-5+” in the Triangle and up to Roxboro and southern Virginia, 2″-3″ across Pinehurst, Smithfield and Rocky Mount, and 1″-2″ in Fayetteville, Clinton and Goldsboro.

Snow is expected to exit the viewing area by 11 p.m.

