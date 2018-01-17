Snow on the way: Winter Storm Warning in central NC

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Winter Storm Warning will go into effect at 4 a.m. Wednesday and last until 9 p.m. Wednesday for much of central North Carolina, the National Weather Service said. This warning is issued for the dangerous travel the snow will cause on area roads.

A strong cold front will bring our third round of snow this season and another blast of arctic air starting Wednesday morning. The snow in the forecast will likely be more than the Triangle saw in the first two snow events combined.

Early December brought the Triangle 0.3 inches of snow and early January brought us 0.9 inches, but this Wednesday parts of central North Carolina could see 3-5+ inches.

Tuesday was a warmer day with highs near 50 and while temperatures will get colder by Wednesday morning, the mild temperatures Tuesday will help melt a small amount of snow when it first starts to falling Wednesday. We could also see the precipitation briefly start as a mix early Wednesday before turning to all snow, all of which will complicate the final snow totals in central North Carolina.

A cold front will sweep through early Wednesday morning, but most of the moisture with the front will be behind the cold front. Most of the moisture will be in the form of snow, although it could start out as a mix after 3:00 a.m. Wednesday morning, especially farther south of the Triangle. As it looks now, a good portion of the snow will be moderate with generally around 2-5 inches in central North Carolina — higher amounts to the north, lower amounts to the south. Skies will clear Wednesday night, and Thursday will be sunny but cold with highs staying near 40.

The blast of cold air behind the front will be significant. By Thursday morning, expect temperatures to be in the teens and wind chill temperatures to be in the single digits.

Some moderating temperatures are expected by the end of the week. Highs should be close to normal on Friday, and then above normal by next Saturday and Sunday. As a matter of fact, by next Sunday, highs are expected to be in the low 60s.

Wednesday will be cloudy and snowy. The high will be 31, after a morning low of 29. The precipitation risk will be nearly 100 percent.

Thursday will be sunny but cold. The high will be 40, after a morning low of 16.

Friday will be sunny and not as cold. The high will be 52, after a morning low of 23.

Saturday will be mostly sunny with a high of 57, after a morning low of 27.

Sunday will be partly cloudy and mild. The high will be 62, after a morning low of 37.

Monday will be mostly cloudy and mild, with scattered showers possible. The high will be 64, after a morning low of 43. The rain chance will be 40 percent.

