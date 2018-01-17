Tow trucks busy as accidents follow snow to Central NC

RALEIGH (WNCN) – The snow led to accidents all across Raleigh. As of 9 p.m. Wednesday, Raleigh Police said they’d responded to 61 of them.

That made for a very busy night for Raleigh Towing and Recovery.

We rode around with one of their best, Tony Adams. He’s been doing this kind of work for more than 20 years.

He said drivers weren’t heeding the warnings. “Not really. Now that was as of us pulling a jack knife tractor trailer off 440 westbound,” Adams said.

Our first call involved a driver who’d lost control coming around a bend off Capital Boulevard and hit the sidewalk. The right front end of their car was damaged. A second accident soon followed.

“I just saw that car coming really fast, and I was like, ‘They’re going to hit us. They’re going to hit us.’ And then, boom, they hit us,” Joseline Ayala, the driver of that car said.

Most concerning for Ayala, her 1-year old son was in the backseat. Fortunately, he was fine.

“My car was a little sliding, and then it hit the curb, and instead of hitting another car I went with it and then I heard a loud pop,” Paige Hoffman, a Raleigh driver said. Hoffman was involved in a separate accident.

Adams said helping people like this means a lot to him.

“I feel really rewarded. I feel like a lot of gratification from it,” Adams said.

That’s why he’ll be working through the night and long shifts in the coming days.

