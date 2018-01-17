VIDEO: Charlotte and Raleigh report surge in wrecks during snowstorm

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Police in both Raleigh and Charlotte reported a large number of wrecks as snow swept across North Carolina on Wednesday.

By 4 p.m., officers in Charlotte had been called to 181 wrecks, outstripping the normal daily total.

In Raleigh, where the snow struck considerably later, officers had responded to 61 accidents as of 8:45 p.m., authorities reported.

The Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department shared video of the aftermath of one wreck, which left an axle — with attached wheel and tire — lying in the road.

