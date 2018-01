RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Two people suffered minor injuries Thursday when their vehicle plowed into a creek on Landreaux Drive off Rock Quarry Road, officials said.

Around 4:30 p.m., the driver lost control and the vehicle left the roadway – sending the truck down into the creek.

The driver and one other person in the vehicle were taken to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: