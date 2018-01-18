Raleigh makes list of 20 for Amazon second HQ

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Raleigh has made the top 20 list for the new Amazon HQ – a list that includes New York, Chicago, Pittsburgh, Austin, Atlanta and Miami, Amazon announced Thursday.

Amazon said it reviewed 238 proposals from across North America to host its second HQ.

Atlanta

Austin, TX

Boston

Chicago

Columbus, OH

Dallas

Denver

Indianapolis, IN

Los Angeles

Miami

Montgomery County, MD

Nashville, TN

Newark, NJ

New York City

Northern Virginia

Philadelphia

Pittsburgh

Raleigh

Toronto

Washington

“Thank you to all 238 communities that submitted proposals. Getting from 238 to 20 was very tough – all the proposals showed tremendous enthusiasm and creativity,” said Holly Sullivan, Amazon Public Policy. “Through this process we learned about many new communities across North America that we will consider as locations for future infrastructure investment and job creation.”

Amazon said it will work with cities on the list to look more into their proposals.

The HQ is expected to create 50,000 jobs and the retail giant says it will invest $5 million to the area where the HQ is located.

Amazon expects to make a decision in 2018.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: