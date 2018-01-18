Cary police officer assaulted, suspect on the run, authorities say

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — A Cary police officer was assaulted and injured after responding to a trespassing call near a gas station Wednesday night, according to department officials.

The call came in around 11:30 p.m. in the 3500 block of Kildaire Farm Road. During the investigation of the trespassing call, the suspect tried to escape from the officer and during the escape, assaulted the officer, according to police.

The injured officer was transported to the hospital for treatment and his status is not known at this time. His identity is being withheld.

Police said the suspect got away and they have no identifying information in regards to the suspect.

A Circle K gas station near where the assault occurred has surveillance cameras, police said. Officials are looking into whether the cameras were able to capture the assault or not.

Police did not say how the officer was assaulted.

Charges are pending in the case.

