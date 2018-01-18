CBS NC’s David Hurst makes, eats a ‘snow taco’ on Franklin Street in Chapel Hill

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — CBS North Carolina’s David Hurst was reporting live from Franklin Street in Chapel Hill, where they received around 10 inches of snow in Wednesday’s storm, when he decided he was hungry.

The only thing open in the area? Waffle House, of course.

Hurst said that when they get snow in Georgia, where Waffle House is from, they make “snow tacos.” In case you couldn’t guess, snow tacos are waffles folded around a pile of snow.

Gross? Perhaps. But not for our brave reporter.

Watch the video above to see Hurst chow down on a snow taco.