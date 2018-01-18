Delayed snow delays Wayne County Schools decision to cancel school

All but one of the greater Triangle’s 24 public school systems announced the cancellation of Thursday classes by Wednesday night. The lone holdout made that decision Thursday morning.

Wayne County Public Schools spokesman Ken Derksen said the original plan was to operate on a two-hour delay, but road conditions early Thursday made it apparent WCPS should join all of the other school systems in another snow day.

“We want to give as much lead time as possible when you’re calling a delay, knowing there’s a chance you may cancel. You want to give parents some lead time especially if they work, so they can make plans and arrangements for the children,” Derksen said.

“That’s why we let parents know that there was a chance of that this morning so they could start thinking about that last night.”

Derksen said snow arrived in Wayne County later than anticipated.

He said administrators knew there were some trouble areas close to the Wilson and Johnston County lines.

Transportation and facilities drove those reads and checked on school parking lots.

School officials determined that having buses on the road could be a dangerous choice, and Derksen said they also took into consideration that many high school students are inexperienced drivers who may not know how to safely maneuver around snow or ice.

He also said it is not feasible to close schools in one part of the county and keep them open in another.

“Whenever you cancel school, you could have a foot of snow on the ground, you’re going to have some mixed opinions about what decisions you have to make,” Derksen said.

“The hard part with a county the size of Wayne is we’re very large. You could have some areas of the county that may not have seen as much snow whereas others saw a good amount of snow and ice overnight. And at the end of the day you just have to make the best choices possible for everybody.”

Parents received automated calls at 6 a.m. about Thursday’s cancellation. Many students who expected to go to school two hours later than usual woke up to the news that they could stay home.

Fifth grader Skylyr Hill said his parents took the schedule change as an opportunity to have some fun.

“This morning I woke up and I was doing what I normally do and my mom and dad decided to play a trick on me,” Hill said.

“My dad said you ain’t going to school today, and I was like, is that a prank? And he said no, and I was like, okay. I went back to bed, and then my mom went in there and said nothing happened and you’re going to school at the regular time.”

Hill said he was very disappointed by the lack of snow in his area.

Wayne County Public Schools will begin school Friday on a one hour delay. The school system originally had a teacher workday scheduled for Friday, but will instead use the day to make up for time lost due to Wednesday’s closure. A make up date for Thursday will be determined soon.

“We’re looking very closely at the calendar, as well as looking at what the calendar legislation requires. With the North Carolina Calendar Law, it’s very stringent on what you can do,” Derksen said.

“As we have snow days, you try to make the best choices, and knowing that we’re just only in the first couple of weeks in January, winter is still far from over, we’ve got to be very considerate of whatever decisions we make.”

