Drivers still wrecking in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Drivers continued having accidents Thursday following the snow storm. Durham County saw more than a dozen accidents Thursday, including several along I-85.

The message local authorities are trying to get out is that looks can be deceiving. While the sun melted a lot of snow, icy patches are still out right now on highways and secondary streets.

Crews were out in Durham County plowing and salting the roads. But, one driver hit an icy patch on I-85. Brandon Oliver’s car spun out of control. He ended up wrecking on the side of the highway.

“I was terrified,” he said. “I’ve done some crazy things, but that’s something that takes the cake.”

Oliver says he wasn’t speeding. He told CBS North Carolina the icy patch was the second one he had hit on the highway in a matter of minutes.

“I didn’t think the ice was as thick and as slippery as it was,” he said.

While crews are out, authorities are advising the public to stay inside.

If you have to be out, Oliver says slow down.

“Definitely slow down. You can’t control your car. Slow down.”

The National Weather Service says hazardous travel conditions will continue the rest of the day, through at least Friday morning.

