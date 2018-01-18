Historic snow hits central NC and now it’s time for melting

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The most snow our area has seen in more than 7 years hit central North Carolina Wednesday and with falling temperatures, roads are treacherous this morning. Snow totals ranged anywhere from a dusting in the Sandhills, up to a foot or more in parts of Chatham, Durham and Orange Counties.

The most snow our area has ever seen hit in January of 2000 when the Raleigh-Durham International Airport received just over 20 inches of snow. Wednesday brought just over 5 inches of snow to RDU. Totals were much higher northwest of Raleigh as places like Hillsborough, Pittsboro and Carrboro received more than 10 inches of snow. One report from Schley in Orange county registered 12.5 inches.

Early December brought the Triangle 0.3 inches of snow and early January brought us 0.9 inches, so our third snow event of the season was definitely the snow jackpot.

Snow finally came to an end overnight into early Thursday morning, but temperatures dropped into the teens and that means most everything on the roads has frozen. Light winds will also mean many of us will see wind chill temperatures in the single digits.

Some moderating temperatures are expected by the end of the week. Highs should be close to normal on Friday, and then above normal by next Saturday and Sunday. As a matter of fact, by next Sunday, highs are expected to be in the low 60s. Refreezing will be possible both Friday and Saturday morning.

Thursday will be sunny but cold. The high will be 38, after a morning low of 14.

Friday will be sunny and not as cold. The high will be 50, after a morning low of 22.

Saturday will be mostly sunny with a high of 55, after a morning low of 26.

Sunday will be partly cloudy and mild. The high will be 62, after a morning low of 34.

Monday will be mostly cloudy and mild, with scattered rain showers possible late in the day. The high will be 64, after a morning low of 40. The rain chance will be 40 percent.

