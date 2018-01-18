Man arrested, charged in connection with Wake Forest pedestrian hit-and-run

Marcus Brown (Nash County Sheriff's Office)

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — The man wanted in connection with a hit-and-run that injured a female pedestrian on Jan. 7 was arrested Tuesday in Nash County, according to Town of Wake Forest spokesman Bill Crabtree.

Marcus Lamont Brown, 33, is charged with felony hit-and-run for the collision that occurred earlier this month. The incident was reported just after 4:20 p.m. near 844 Heritage Lake Road in the area of Primrose School, Crabtree said.

The woman who was hit by the white Mitsubishi suffered non-life threatening injuries. The vehicle was found on Jan. 8 outside a home along Shuford Road in Wake Forest.

Crabtree said Thursday that Brown was arrested by Nash County sheriff’s deputies in Bailey on Tuesday.

