Missing Myrtle Beach woman found alive after mom says she was told she had died

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – Her mother thought she had died of a drug overdose, but Tiffany Evans was found alive, Horry County police announced Wednesday night.

In an interview with The Sun News last Friday, Evans’ mother, Crystal, said she got text messages saying her daughter was dead. Officers asked for help finding her on the same day.

Tiffany Evans was well-known to police because of arrests for prostitution and drug use. She became well-known to the public for a mugshot widely shared on social media.

Police didn’t release additional information Wednesday night about the circumstances of Evans’ disappearance, her condition, or how and when she was found.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: