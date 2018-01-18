NC deputy resigns, accused of fraudulently returning new TV to Walmart

NEW HANOVER/PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – A deputy with the Pender County Sheriff’s Office abruptly resigned Saturday, just days before being charged with fraudulently returning a new television to Walmart.

Jordan Beale Cullifer, 39, was arrested by the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office Wednesday on a charge of obtaining property by false pretenses. He was also served with another count of obtaining property by false pretenses filed by the Burgaw Police Department.

According to NHCSO spokesperson Lt. Jerry Brewer, Cullifer, who clearly identified himself as a Pender County deputy, bought a television from the Walmart in Porter’s Neck on Jan. 10, then later returned to the store and claimed he found a used television in the box when he opened it.

Investigators believe Cullifer replaced the television he bought with his old one, Brewer said.

Walmart employees gave Cullfier a replacement for the new television, which police say he returned to the Walmart in Burgaw for a full refund.

Brewer said deputies were made aware of the situation after a Walmart employee who had helped Cullifer load the new television into his vehicle saw the box with the older television in a back room. After asking why it was there, the employee noted the television was much heavier than the box he had helped load into the deputy’s vehicle. Walmart then called the sheriff’s office to inform them of the situation.

The Burgaw Police Department was notified of the alleged fraudulent return Tuesday.

“After a thorough investigation, a warrant for arrest for obtaining property by false pretense was filed on Jordan Cullifer at the Pender County Magistrates Office,” Burgaw Police Chief Jim Hock said.

Cullifer was booked in the New Hanover County Detention Center Wednesday under a $5,000 unsecured bond.

Cullifer was hired as a deputy in January 2013 and was assigned to the uniformed patrol division until his resignation.

He had no prior suspensions, demotions, or dismissals in his personnel file, and made $35,351.86 annually at the time of his resignation, according to records provided by the Pender County Sheriff’s Office.

