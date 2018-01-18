NC jail inmate charged in double murder, deputies say

LUMBERTON, N.C (WBTW) — A man already in jail for an unrelated case was charged Wednesday in connection with a double murder in Robeson County.

Cody Locklear, a 26-year-old from Lumberton, shot and killed Patrick Bonnette and Robbie Hammonds on December 28 at their home on Nestle Lane in Lumberton, deputies announced Wednesday afternoon.

Investigators say they believe Locklear killed the men during a robbery. They didn’t say what, if anything, he got away with.

Locklear’s charged with two counts of first degree murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon, two counts of possession of a firearm by a felon, and “conspire robbery with a dangerous weapon,” according to a press release from the sheriff’s office.

Locklear remains in jail without bond.

Deputies said other people may be arrested.

