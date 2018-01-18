NC man selling paper cup allegedly used by Elvis, bids top $1,000

TULSA, Okla. (AP) – A paper cup allegedly used by Elvis Presley six decades ago in Tulsa is being auctioned on eBay for more than $1,000.

North Carolina resident Wade Jones is a collector of all things Elvis. He tells the Tulsa World that the Dixie cup was snagged by a fan in April 1956, after Elvis performed at the Tulsa Fairgrounds Pavilion.

Jones says a fan named June allegedly retrieved the cup the day after the performance, right before he left town for a show in Oklahoma City. A letter accompanying the collector’s item says June had asked to keep the cup “as a little memento.”

Jones says the highest bid for the cup was $1,080 as of Wednesday. He says the auction closes Sunday evening.

