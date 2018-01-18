Police seize cocaine, cash, gold and silver in arrest of NC 19-year-old

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A 19-year-old Greenville man has been arrested after a 3-long drug investigation by the Greenville Police Department.

William Mann was charged with trafficking cocaine, felony maintaining a dwelling, felony maintaining a vehicle, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, simple possession of schedule VI, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a malt beverage or unfortified wine by 19/20 and misdemeanor larceny.

Officers with Greenville police’s Center City Unit conducted a search warrant at 207 S. Warren Street on January 11.

Inside, officers found and seized 73 grams of cocaine, 11 grams of marijuana, numerous items of drug paraphernalia, $2,290 in U.S. currency, 12 gold and silver coins/bars, and street signs police said were stolen.

Mann was booked into the Pitt County Detention Center under a $52,000 bond.

Three others in the house, 20-year-old Owen Wilkinson, 20-year-old Robert Crone Jr., and 20-year-old Pearce Martin, were also cited on numerous controlled substance and ABC violations by North Carolina Alcohol Law Enforcement.

In addition, Crone was cited by the Greenville Police Department on possession of drugs and stolen goods.

