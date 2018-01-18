Roads across central NC covered in ice, snow this morning

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The snow storm that hit our area Wednesday dropped a foot of snow in some parts of central North Carolina and left the roads an absolute mess.

The best advice for motorists is to just stay off the roads unless you absolutely have to drive.

Roads across Wake, Durham and Orange counties were in horrible condition this morning.

Crews with the Town of Chapel Hill were up early this morning working to clear town roads and sidewalks.

As of Wednesday evening, Chapel Hill Police had responded to at least 17 weather-related crashes.

Police say unofficial estimates were as high as 50 or more responses to other incidents at that time, including abandoned vehicles, sliding off the road, and others.

The snow may have stopped falling, but dangerous driving conditions remain. Several abandoned cars on 15-501 near Manning Drive in #ChapelHill pic.twitter.com/HZ1kEGEYGM — David Hurst (@DHurstWNCN) January 18, 2018

As of 8:45 p.m. Wednesday, Raleigh police said they had responded to 61 crashes. Earlier in the day, around 20 crashes had been reported in Durham and Durham County, but those numbers most likely went up — we have not been provided with the latest totals.

CBS North Carolina meteorologist Kristin Ketchell spent all morning driving around Wake and Durham counties.

According to Ketchell, these were the conditions as of 7 a.m.:

U.S. 70 in Garner around Garner High School is a solid sheet of ice. Ice skating to work would be easier than driving.

N.C. Highway 55 through Cary, Apex, Holly Springs and Fuquay-Varina has spots of ice, packed snow and intermittent areas of dry pavement.

Durham Freeway was phenomenal around T.W. Alexander to Interstate 40. It was wet but clear. From Alston Avenue to Durham Freeway was packed snow and ice.

U.S. 401 in Fuquay-Varina into Garner has ice and packed snow.

Glenwood Avenue/U.S. 70 from Raleigh into Durham is icy and has packed snow from Interstate 440 to Millbrook. It got a little better after that but became awful again past Brier Creek.

I-40 in Garner is an ice rink. Both sides are bad, but the eastbound side is worse.

Crews across the area spent much of Wednesday — morning to night — treating roads or plowing roads. Snow was falling heavy and fast through the evening and even with hardworking teams trying to clear the roads, many spots were still in bad condition.

The roads in more rural areas such as Chatham and parts of Durham County, where they received a foot of snow, are even worse.

The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory for most of the state because of hazardous travel conditions.

Driving conditions are expected to improve once the snow and ice begin to melt this afternoon when temperatures rise. Conditions will be bad again Friday morning once the roads re-freeze tonight.

