SC deputy caught in ambush dies of wounds



YORK, S.C. (WSPA) – The York County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday night that Detective Michael Doty died one day after he was shot during a search for a suspect.

Doty was one of four officers wounded early Tuesday morning. Two other York County deputies and a York police officers were also wounded when they responded to a call.

EARLIER: 3 deputies, officer shot during manhunt near NC border; suspect shot, in custody

Doty had been with the department for more than 11 years. He began his employment there on May 22, 2006.

Sheriff Kevin Tolson says York County Sergeant Randy Clinton is awaiting surgery, while York County Sergeant Buddy Brown and York Police Sergeant Kyle Cummings are recovering.

Tolson says the officers were ambushed by 47-year-old Christian McCall on Tuesday.

Funeral arrangements for Doty will be made in the coming days.

