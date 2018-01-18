Slick conditions prevail in Orange County

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A day after the snow stopped falling, parts of Orange County are frozen over.

As Department of Transportation crews make their way through icy roads, officials are warning residents that ice has made streets slick, slippery, even dangerous.

“I fell a little bit earlier. I know for a fact this is ice, and it’s pretty slick,” said Jackson Fuqua, who lives near Orange County High School.

On Wednesday, Orange County officials declared a State of Emergency after more than half a foot of snow blanketed the area. Officials say that declaration will remain in place for five days, and allow them to cut through any red tape if supplies or aid are needed during cleanup.

However, by Thursday that snow turned to ice before DOT plows could make their way through neighborhood streets and side streets.

“70 was ok, and, like, the major roads, but, like, it’s going to take them a while to get all this stuff done,” Fuqua said.

Down the road from Fuqua, Mark Waters took matters into his own hands and tried to pack down the snow piled up in his driveway.

He says the real concern is black ice.

“Nothing helps on that, just being careful of that, and waiting to go out until later in the morning,” said Waters.

That’s the reason officials are advising residents to avoid traveling Thursday night and Friday morning, saying conditions are treacherous.

“There’s nothing that’s important to like risk your life,” Fuqua said.

