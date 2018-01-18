Snow, ice cancels, delays dozens of flights at RDU

RDU covered in snow and ice (Lauren Haviland/CBS North Carolina)

MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Airline passengers at Raleigh-Durham International Airport are feeling the impacts of Wednesday’s snow storm as dozens of flights have been cancelled or delayed.

Airport officials said they are monitoring the weather closely, especially when temperatures dip back down tonight.

Due to weather, 53 flights were cancelled and a number of others were delayed today.

A majority of those flights were Southwest and American Airlines.

An RDU spokesperson said the runways were pre-treated before the snow and crews were on hand around the clock as it fell.

Weather will continue to be an issue whether you are flying in or out of RDU. The airport suggests contacting your airline and checking the airport’s website before you leave.

