Snow may disrupt mail, officials say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Mail service to some customers in Central North Carolina may have been disrupted, the U.S. Postal Service said.

“When roads are unsafe, delivery cannot be attempted, and carriers may be pulled off the streets as roads freeze due to plummeting temperatures,” officials wrote. “As ice melts from roads and conditions become safer, especially on side roads, customers should expect delivery to return to normal.”

Postal officials want residents to keep sidewalks and paths clear so that the mail can be delivered safely.

“Snow must be cleared to the curb at least six feet on both sides of the mailbox so the carrier may approach and leave without backing up,” the postal service wrote.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: