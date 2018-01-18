Yurtseven leads NC State past Wake Forest, 72-63



RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina State remains tough to beat at home. Wake Forest isn’t going to beat anyone if it keeps going cold late in games.

Omer Yurtseven scored 22 points and N.C. State beat the Demon Deacons 72-63 on Thursday night.

Markell Johnson had 13 points and Torin Dorn added 11, including a key jumper that put the Wolfpack up by four points with 57.5 seconds to play. N.C. State (13-6, 3-3 Atlantic Coast Conference) shot nearly 42 percent — but was just 7 of 26 from 3-point range — yet closed with an 11-0 run to improve to 12-1 at PNC Arena.

“Give our guys a lot of credit — we won the game on the defensive end on a night we weren’t shooting particularly well,” N.C. State coach Kevin Keatts said. “Our guys defended at the end.”

Bryant Crawford scored 18 points and Doral Moore finished with 15 points and 10 rebounds for the Demon Deacons (8-10, 1-5). They have lost four straight and six of seven, and led 63-61 on Moore’s dunk with 4½ minutes left but didn’t score the rest of the way, missing their last seven shots.

This ending was painfully familiar for Wake Forest, which allowed scoreless, game-ending runs to Tennessee (13-0) and North Carolina (8-0) over the past month.

“I thought we had opportunities to score. Just didn’t make shots,” Wake Forest coach Danny Manning said. “We got the ball to the rim a couple of times but didn’t finish when we needed to. … We just have to continue to get paint touches and not settle. I thought we settled a little bit for long jump shots.”

Johnson put N.C. State ahead 65-63 with a jumper with just under two minutes left, and after Dorn’s bucket, Johnson followed with two free throws and Lavar Batts Jr. added another to make it a three-possession game in the final 30 seconds.

Braxton Beverly finished with 10 points and nine assists for N.C. State.

