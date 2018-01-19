1 dead, 2 seriously injured in wrong-way crash on I-40 in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — One person is dead and two people are seriously injured following a wrong-way crash that occurred Thursday night on Interstate 40 west in Raleigh, according to police.

Officers responded to a wreck call at 11:40 p.m. on I-40 near the Wade Avenue exit (289). Two vehicles were involved in the crash, police said. Pictures from the scene show a passenger car and a pickup truck both heavily damaged.

One of the people involved was pronounced dead at the scene and the two others were transported to WakeMed as trauma patients.

The identities of those involved in the wreck have not been released and police have not said yet if any charges will be filed.

All lanes of I-40 west were closed until just before 5:30 a.m.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.