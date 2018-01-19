Tow truck driver dies in Durham crash, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A tow truck died in a traffic wreck on Miami Boulevard near Robinhood Road on Friday morning, Durham police said.
Around 10 a.m., the truck was carrying a SUV when it ran off the roadway and plowed into a tree.
The incident has closed North Miami Boulevard between Greenbriar and Juniper streets.
The truck was the only vehicle involved in the collision.
More details were not immediately available.
