Tow truck driver dies in Durham crash, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A tow truck died in a traffic wreck on Miami Boulevard near Robinhood Road on Friday morning, Durham police said.

Around 10 a.m., the truck was carrying a SUV when it ran off the roadway and plowed into a tree.

The incident has closed North Miami Boulevard between Greenbriar and Juniper streets.

The truck was the only vehicle involved in the collision.

More details were not immediately available.

