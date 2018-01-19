2 NC men accused of concocting fake kidnapping for $60

By Published: Updated:
David Eugene Lee and Christopher Logan Haltom (Pender County Sheriff's Office)

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – Two men are accused of concocting a fake kidnapping in an effort to get $60, Pender County Sheriff’s Office officials said Friday.

According to officials, David Eugene Lee and Christopher Logan Haltom created a false story that Lee had been kidnapped by drug dealers who threatened to kill him if Lee’s elderly mother didn’t pay them $60.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

Capt. James Rowell with the sheriff’s office said “the incident report tied up deputies, detectives and 911 dispatchers for several hours until the story was proven to be a lie.”

CLICK HERE FOR GALLERY OF N.C. MUGSHOTS

Lee, of Rocky Point, and Haltom, of Burgaw, have been charged with obtaining property by false pretenses, filing a false police report and resisting, delaying and obstructing law enforcement officers. Their bond has been set at $5,000.

Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s