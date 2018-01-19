Amazon boosts Prime membership fees by 20 percent

NEW YORK (AP) — Amazon is boosting the price of its monthly Prime membership fees for new and existing members by nearly 20 percent.
The online retailer says its annual membership fee of $99 will not change.
Starting Friday, new members will pay $12.99 a month, up from $10.99. Qualifying college students will pay $6.49 a month, up from $5.49.
Amazon.com Inc. says existing monthly members will start paying the higher fees next month.
