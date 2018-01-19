Boy, 13, charged as adult in crossbow killing of 10-year-old

Austin Almanza (WRIC)

CHANDLER, Okla. (AP) — Prosecutors in Oklahoma have charged a 13-year-old boy with first-degree murder in the crossbow killing of a 10-year-old friend.

The death happened last fall in the small town of Chandler, about 40 miles northeast of Oklahoma City. Authorities say 10-year-old Austin Almanza was fatally struck by a crossbow bolt, which traveled through his body and then pierced his 8-year-old brother in the arm.

Prosecutors charged the 13-year-old boy as an adult, making him one of the youngest ever in Oklahoma to be charged as an adult with first-degree murder.

At a hearing Thursday, a judge ordered a psychological evaluation of the boy to determine how his case should be handled in the future.

The boy’s attorney and mother declined comment when contacted by The Oklahoman.

