Canadian police attempt to ticket car made of snow

MONTREAL (WIVB) — A man in Canada decided to have a bit of fun with police after a recent snowfall.
Simon Laprise is a designer. He took some snow and built a snow car.
Montreal police approached the car, ready to ticket it, but then figured out there wasn’t a car under the snow.
Instead, they left a paper, not a ticket, that reads “You made our night,” in French.
