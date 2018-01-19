Durham County family’s home destroyed by fire



LEBANNON, N.C. (WNCN) — A fire destroyed a family’s home in Lebanon in Durham County on Friday afternoon.

When fire crews arrived, flames were seen coming out of the roof of the home in the 6400 block of Whitt Road.

Fire officials say no one was home when the fire started this afternoon before 5 p.m.

The neighbor who called 911 says the fire will be tough for the family.

“To lose something like this is devastating. Not only the house, but their personal belongs. I can’t imagine,” Rodney McDonald said

The family has a cat and two dogs. There’s no word on if the pets are still alive.

