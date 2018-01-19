Homeowner shoots, kills intruder after assault, deputies say

Published:

ROLLA, Mo. (KOZR) — A homeowner shot a killed a man who had unlawfully entered the home and assaulted the homeowner, according to a release from the Phelps County Sheriff’s Office.

Early Tuesday morning, at approximately 1:15 a.m. authorities began an investigation into a shooting in the 10000 block of County Road 2080 northeast of Rolla in Phelps County.

The homeowner said 39-year-old William Lee Dale entered the residence and assaulted the man, deputies said. The man said he feared for his life and shot Dale in the upper torso, according to authorities. Dale was pronounced dead at the scene. An autopsy later confirmed Dale died from that gunshot wound.

A joint investigation by the Phelps County Sheriff’s Department, Phelps County Coroner, and the Missouri State Highway Patrol into this death is on-going.

Anyone having any information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact Detective Boshoff at (573) 426-3860 or you can remain anonymous by calling the Phelps County Sheriff’s Department Confidential Tip Line at (573) 426-2936.

