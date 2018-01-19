Images released of driver who dragged Cary officer across parking lot, police say

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — Cary police released images Friday night of a man they say dragged a police officer across a parking lot earlier this week.

The officer had responded to a trespassing call at the Circle K at 3505 Kildaire Farm Road and was speaking to a driver, according to officials.

“During the encounter, the male placed his SUV in reverse, dragging the officer through the parking lot,” officials wrote.

The officer was treated for his injuries and released from the hospital. The driver got away.

On Friday, town officials renewed their call for information on the driver. He’s a 25- to 30-year-old man, police say. He was driving a white Ford Expedition SUV with a non-functioning left tail light and damage to the right front corner panel, according to investigators.

In images released Friday night, the suspect appears to purchase something inside the Circle K before the incident.

Anyone with information is urged to call Cary police at (919) 469-4012 or report information anonymously through Cary Crime Stoppers at (919) 469-4012.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: