Judge rules bond for Raleigh Food Lion stabbing suspect to stay at $200k

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Bond for the man accused of stabbing a woman six times during a robbery in a Raleigh Food Lion parking lot will remain $200,000, a judge ruled Friday.
Khawan Dixon, 20, of Milbank Street in Raleigh, is charged with crimes including robbery and kidnapping in the Jan. 11 attack.
The incident happened at about 6:30 p.m. in the parking lot of the Food Lion in the 1100 block of North Raleigh Boulevard. The 36-year-old victim was approaching her car, a witness told a 911 dispatcher, when a man who had been waiting behind a nearby vehicle approached her.
During the robbery, the man stabbed the victim three times in the head and three times in the back, police said.
The woman was taken to a local hospital, but has since been released.
Dixon was arrested Wednesday. At Friday’s hearing, he appeared by video monitor from a detention center.
The judge ruled Friday Dixon’s bond, which had been set at $200,000, should remain unchanged.
